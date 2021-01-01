Palm LED Chandelier by Alma Light - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (5190/300)

The Palm LED Chandelier by Alma Light is a softly rounded interpretation of a classic chandelier by designer Cristian CubiÃ±Ã¡. With a background in industrial design and the belief that any small detail can inspire a light fixture, he designed this beautiful pendant light to resemble a palm tree with its curved and serene shape. Created with a curious and observant sense, this versatile pendant can be installed with arms facing upward or downward to make an original and striking statement. Making its name as a Spanish distribution company in 1989, Alma Light relaunched in 2003 with a focus on luxury home lighting. Based in Barcelona, their modern light fixtures boast a Mediterranean spirit using clean, neutral tones. From breath-taking chandeliers to decorative LED wall sconces, Alma Light delivers on their promises of value, efficiency, and beauty. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold