Palm Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion

This seat pad 2 pack set adds comfort to a wide variety of outdoor accent chairs. It's a simple way to make your space look new and inviting while staying on budget. Each seat pad allowing you to coordinate all your additional seating needs. The durable, weather-resistant polyester fabric ensures vibrant colors endure through the season and offers easy cleaning with just soap and water. These outdoor cushions are UV treated and are intended for use on your patio or deck, however, we recommend bringing them indoors when it rains or when not in use to preserve their lifespan and keep them looking beautiful.