Merola Tile Palm Hex Mustard 6 in. x 7 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (2.97 sq. ft./Case), Yellow

Capturing the simplicity of mid-century modern design, Our Palm Hex Mustard 6 in. x 7 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile is a subtle infusion of soft color and shape. This hexagon shaped tile creates stunning visual effects through a soft mustard yellow glaze that has subtle variations that are meant to replicate genuine hydraulic tiles. This dynamic display of geometric shape is visually appealing and versatile. To add further contrast and dimension to the design, this matte floor and wall tile features slight surface undulation and subtle edge irregularities, offering an organic handcrafted appearance. Its ADA-compliant, impervious, frost-resistant and durable features make this an ideal choice for both commercial and residential indoor and outdoor installations including, kitchens, bathrooms, backsplashes, showers, hallways, entryways, patios and fireplace facades. Tiles in our Palm Collection are bicottura or double-fired, which ensures each tile is precisely calibrated to allow for installation consistency and the use of tighter grout joints. The second firing of the tile creates a stunning rich glazing effect that cannot be achieved with a single fire process. These tiles are also mono-color, meaning the colors remain consistent between production runs. Tile is the better choice for your space. This tile is made from natural ingredients, making it a healthy choice as it is free from allergens, VOCs, formaldehyde and PVC.