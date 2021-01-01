From crosley furniture
CROSLEY FURNITURE Palm Harbor Brown Wicker Corner Outdoor Sectional Chair with Gray Cushions
Enjoy entertaining outside with our elegantly designed all-weather resin wicker corner chair. This finely crafted collection features intricately woven wicker over durable steel frames and UV/Fade resistant cushions providing both comfort and style. Clean lines marry with sophisticated design offering endless seating configurations. Pair with any number of our wicker sectional options for a customized layout perfect for any outdoor space.