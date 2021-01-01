Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Arm Chair In Brown with Sand Cushions - Crosley

Grab a book and a beverage before relaxing in this Crosley Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Armchair. The outdoor armchair has a warm brown color that gives your patio sophistication, while the cushions create a comfortable spot you'll want to spend all day in. The fade-resistant armchair will keep its color so you won't have to replace it anytime soon, and is made of all-weather wicker for comfort and style. Add a dark accent pillow with this outdoor wicker armchair to complete the look. Color: Brown, Sand. Pattern: Solid.