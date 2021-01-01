From crosley
Palm Harbor 5pc Outdoor Wicker Conversation Set - Sand - Crosley
Lounge in style with the Palm Harbor 5pc Conversation Set. Crafted with all-weather resin wicker over durable steel frames, this seating set provides lasting comfort. Both the loveseat and swivel rockers feature moisture-resistant cushions and deep seating perfect for relaxing in the summer sun. The patio chairs have a high-quality rocking and swivel base for smooth, easy motion, while the glass top coffee and side tables offer ample table space for outdoor entertaining. The Palm Harbor conversation set is a great addition to any patio or deck.