CROSLEY FURNITURE Palm Harbor Brown 5-Piece Wicker Patio Fire Pit Set with Gray Cushions
Enjoy an evening around the fire with the Palm Harbor 5-piece Conversation Set. Each swivel rocker features a durable steel frame covered in all-weather resin wicker, plus a swivel rocking base for easy movement. The fire table has a tiled stone top on a steel lattice base. Both the propane tank and gas controls are housed within the table, keeping them out of sight but close at hand. Cozy up with family and friends with the Palm Harbor conversation set.