Crosley Furniture Palm Harbor 3-Piece Wicker Patio Outdoor Conversation Set with Grey Cushions - 2 Swivel Chairs and Side Table

Find elegance and relaxation from the hottest summer days to the balmy summer nights with the Palm Harbor collection from Crosley. the rich, dark all-weather wicker cuts sharp, clean lines with its sturdy powder-coated steel frames, giving this collection its modern, chic silhouette. Stylish meets comfortable in the thick padded cushions sewn from handsome UV-resistant fabric. Designed to mix and match in uniquely shaped spaces, this collection is sure to fit in this summer. This set includes 2 easy swiveling armchairs and a handy side table, perfect for making an intimate conversation space by the pool or patio.