From crosley furniture
Crosley Furniture Palm Harbor 3-Piece Wicker Patio Outdoor Conversation Set with Grey Cushions - 2 Swivel Chairs and Side Table
Advertisement
Find elegance and relaxation from the hottest summer days to the balmy summer nights with the Palm Harbor collection from Crosley. the rich, dark all-weather wicker cuts sharp, clean lines with its sturdy powder-coated steel frames, giving this collection its modern, chic silhouette. Stylish meets comfortable in the thick padded cushions sewn from handsome UV-resistant fabric. Designed to mix and match in uniquely shaped spaces, this collection is sure to fit in this summer. This set includes 2 easy swiveling armchairs and a handy side table, perfect for making an intimate conversation space by the pool or patio.