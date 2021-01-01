Palm Drum Pendant Light by jefdesigns - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (jd_Palm_Wood_Thao30)

The Palm Drum Pendant Light by Jefdesigns was influenced by nature and the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. A lush display of palm fronds and warm tones is digitally printed on the crisp linen that forms the drum-shaped shade of this piece, coming to life when illuminated and highlighting this artful, serene scene. Paired with a fabric bottom diffuser, this piece gently filters an even layer of light onto surroundings, bringing a little bit of nature and a bright touch to spaces. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Drum. Color: Brown. Finish: Brushed Nickel