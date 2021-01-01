Set includes 4 spreaders with a stainless steel blade and a bamboo style sage green ceramic handleBlades are crafted from premium 18/0 stainless steel that stands up to everyday useSage green ceramic handles feature a charming bamboo design that also provides a textured surface for a secure gripNever needs polishingDishwasher SafeAbout International SilverInternational Silver specializes in producing quality products for the home at incredible values. The product has expanded beyond its silver-plate and stainless steel roots to include products that blend trend and high fashion with practicality.Since 1898, International Silver has been taking great pride in crafting high-quality sterling silver flatware for those seeking a chic yet uncomplicated table setting. Clean, classic, and incredibly versatile, our timeless designs will complement any decorating style. Sterling flatware from International is a simple pleasure that enhances everyday dining and turns all of your celebrations into an exceptional event.International Silver Palm Beach 18.0 Set of 4 Spreaders: 5274472