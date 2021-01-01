Prinz Pallet 5' x 7' Textured White Rustic Wood Table Picture Frame, Set of Four

Prinz Pallet 5' x 7' Textured White Rustic Wood Tabletop Picture Frame, Set of Four: Textured Wooden Frame – Showcases the understated elegance of wood; Each picture frame has inherent variations in grain, texture, knots, and color, resulting in a unique, one-of-a-kind piece Versatile Display – Showcase the frame however you want; Features wall hangers on the back for easy hanging and a two-way easel for vertical and horizontal tabletop display Frame Set - Includes four picture frames made for 5' x 7' photographs Each frame has a glass cover that protects the photo print that you will load from the back