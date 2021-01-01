Palindrome 8 Light LED Chandelier by RBW - Color: Blue - Finish: Blue - (PD-8-PC33-JPC33-27-120-TR)

Doubling as a piece of sculptural art and a functional light fixture, the Palindrome 8 Light LED Chandelier fulfills any spatial and aesthetic needs. Made from steel, this modern chandelier consists of multiple pieces that can be fitted and installed in several different orientations and configurations. And just like its name suggests, this decorative light fixture can be read forward or backward. Possessing eight LED light sources that are housed in sand-blasted glass diffusers that can be rotated and adjusted, this kinetic chandelier casts diffused, ambient light that is perfect for any atmosphere. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Color: Blue. Finish: Blue