Paleo Party Food Cookbook: Make Your Friends Love You With Delicious & Healthy Party Food! Sasha Kendrick Author

Are you hosting a party? Or going to a potluck? Do you want to stay away from the usual chips and dips affair and stick with something healthier but concerned your friends may roll their eyes and end up staying away from your food? That would make you a right schlumph, right? Fear no more. Paleo Party Food Cookbook: Make Your Friends Love You With Delicious & Healthy Party Food! provides you with gluten-free and dairy-free, Paleo recipes for weight loss. There are recipes for snacks, nibbles, appetizers and yummy Paleo indulgences that are guilt-free. Your friends will love them. They will also love you because you are keeping them fit, trim and healthy in the process! Whether you're a Paleo beginner or a pro, enjoy making Paleo party food with delicious recipes in your low carb, Paleo kitchen such as Sweet Potato Chips and Pineapple Mango Salsa, Chicken Wings with Paleo Hot Sauce, and Mint Chocolate Ice Cream, plus much, much more. Buy this book now and find: Delicious chips and dips recipes Scrumptious salad and soup recipes Yummy pizza recipes Appetizing snacks recipes Irresistible dessert recipes Information on the Paleo diet and what it includes Free bonus dessert recipes! All the recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free and Paleo-compliant. Each recipe contains: Simple, easy to find ingredients Serving sizes Time involved Equipment needed Clear directions Useful nutritional information Join the many people who are following the Paleo diet and benefit from: Lower cholesterol levels Lower blood pressure Improved neurological health Disease prevention Increased energy Stable blood sugar levels Mental clarity Weight loss without hunger Better digestive health Enhanced athletic performance Those who lived before us seem to have done something right. Many of the diseases and health problems we experience today can be greatly reduced with changes to our diet. Who says you can't have it all? Don't wait a day longer to regain your health and lose the weight easily while still having fun. These simple, quickly prepared but delicious recipes won't leave you hungry for more. That's what you need to keep your party rockin'! Grab Your Copy of Paleo Party Food Cookbook: Make Your Friends Love You With Delicious & Healthy Party Food! Right Away!