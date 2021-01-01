PALEO DIABETIC COOKBOOK AND MEAL PLAN: The complete food and cooking guide for diabetes patient. MARK DONALD Author

This book is a 3-in-one guide, meal plan and cookbook. It is diabetes-friendly and celiac-friendly and free of gluten, grains, dairy, refined sugars and inflammatory foods. Switching to a paleo lifestyle can effectively manage your diabetes. Millions of people are living with diabetes, and many experts believe that the regular consumption of packaged and processed foods is the leading cause of diabetes and other chronic diseases. A paleo diet isn't a magic bullet but all the recent research points to the fact that it can effectively manage as well as lower your risk for diabetes. The foundation of the paleo diet is built on fresh, unprocessed grass-fed meat, whole fruit, vegetables, seeds and nuts. It's essentially the diet our ancestors ate 10,000 years ago and doesn't typically include grains or dairy. It's a nutrient-dense, low-carb, fiber-rich diet high in vitamins and minerals -- ultimately it's high in foods that improve and stabilize blood sugar levels.