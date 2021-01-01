From bedrosians
Bedrosians Palazzo 10-Pack Antique Cotto 12-in x 12-in Honed Porcelain Encaustic Tile | STPPALAC1212FLDECO
Inspired by beautifully hand-painted cement tiles from Tuscany, the Palazzo Collection whisks you away to the Italian countryside in the comfort of your own home. Made with porcelain, Palazzo is offered in the 12\" x 12\" filed tiles and decorative patterns as well as 12\" x 24\" decos with faux grout joints creating 6\" x 6\" pieces. Instantly add rustic chicness of a palace to your space with this collection. Bedrosians Palazzo 10-Pack Antique Cotto 12-in x 12-in Honed Porcelain Encaustic Tile | STPPALAC1212FLDECO