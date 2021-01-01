From visual comfort
Visual Comfort Palati Drum Pendant Light - Color: White
The Palati Drum Pendant by Visual Comfort is a tailored piece that brings a handsome, contemporary touch to spaces in your home. Effortlessly suspended and shaped with a metal frame, the clean, simple silhouette of this piece is punctuated with a drum-shaped linen shade that has a softly pleated quality, creating a lovely space for light to filter through. Lending spaces an even layer of illumination, this pendant is a balanced blend of elegance and practicality. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting