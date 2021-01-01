Paladino Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (4018-AGB)

The Paladino Pendant Light from Hudson Valley Lighting brings a natural warmth to modern spaces. Its handcrafted natural alabaster stone paneling forms a box around a central light source, glowing warmly when illuminated and emitting a softly diffused blanket of light throughout. Sleek metal accenting along the panels and from its minimalistic framework harmonizes with the organic quality of the stone, bringing a balance that suits any modern dÃ©cor scheme. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass