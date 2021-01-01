Water Creation Palace Collection - To come up with a great design idea for your bathroom, the vanity should be a premier element that designed for your space, with ample storage and timeless details. With its empire palace inspired sense of style and contemporary design, the Palace bathroom vanity collection with its stunning white Quartz countertop attractively goes with the flow. Distinctive flip-out front panel design enhances the form and function. This distinguished bathroom vanity has a royal, regal character that makes you feel like the ruler of your new day. Water Creation Palace 72-in Pure White Undermount Double Sink Bathroom Vanity with Quartz Top | PA72A-0500PW