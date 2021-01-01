From vcny home
VCNY Home Paiten Damask 5-Piece Quilt Set, Full/Queen with Quilt, Shams, and Dec Pillows
4 or 5-piece quilt setFeatures two sides of damask designsMade of 100% microfiberTwin/Twin XL set includes: 1 quilt (66 inches x 90 inches), 1 sham (20 inches x 26 inches), 2 decorative pillows (18 inches x 18 inches, 12 inches x 18 inches)Full/Queen set includes: 1 quilt (90 inches x 90 inches), 2 shams (20 inches x 26 inches), 2 decorative pillows (18 inches x 18 inches, 12 inches x 18 inches)King set includes: 1 quilt (104 inches x 90 inches), 2 shams (20 inches x 36 inches), 2 decorative pillows (18 inches x 18 inches, 12 inches x 18 inches)Machine washable