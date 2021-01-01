Paisley Gray Tufted Full / Queen Upholstered Linen Fabric Headboard MOD-5852-GRY

Elegant Biscuit Tufted DesignFull / Queen Size HeadboardSoft Linen Fabric UpholsteryFiberboard and Plywood FrameThree Mounting Position HeightsExtra Wide Sturdy Wood Post LegsBlack-Stained Poplar Wood Posts.Enjoy simple elegance with the square-patterned design of Paisley. Featuring timeless biscuit tufting, Paisley updates the guest bedroom or master suite with charming appeal. A stylish full or queen headboard, Paisley is made of soft upholstered linen fabric covering a durable fiberboard and plywood frame with dense foam padding. Solidly constructed with extra wide black-stained wood post legs that fit either full or queen bed frames, choose from three mounting positions with this tall, padded headboard that ranges from 46 - 54 inches in height. The Paisley full or queen headboard is a lavish addition that offers quality support while reclining and relaxing. Set Includes: One - Paisley Tufted Full / Queen Headboard