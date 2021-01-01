Give your room a soft pop of pattern with this Blue Paisley Storage Ottoman! This accent piece also serves as convenient extra storage space. Its multi-functional design will save you a ton of space! Ottoman measures 17.5L x 17.5W x 16.5H in.; Seat height measures 16.5H in. Crafted with a sturdy, wooden frame High-density foam filling Dark walnut finish legs Upholstered in a paisley fabric Features an interior storage compartment Hues of blue and cream Some assembly required Weight capacity: 250 lbs. Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.