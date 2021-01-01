From lj home fashions
LJ Home Fashions Paisley Square Tablecloth, 52"x52", White/Grey/Teal/Turquoise
Paisley print. Available in two (2) colorways - grey/red/yellow and grey/teal/turquoise. Fade resistant print. Design is printed on home décor fabric. 100% polyester. Size: 52"W x 52"L. Dimensions are in inches. Tablecloth will easily fit a square or round shaped table. Easy care tablecloth. Cold water wash with similar colors. Do NOT bleach. Hang or tumble dry on low. Please note, LJ Home Fashions cannot be held responsible for color variations between the actual product and images viewed on your computer/phone screen., Manufacturer: LJ Home Fashions