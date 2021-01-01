From paper blast

Paisley Purple Pink Tapestry

$30.00
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

MULTIPLE USAGES: Can be used as Fence or Wall Hanging, Sofa Cover, Table Cloth and Picnic Blanket and So Much More EASY CARE: All of our tapestry can be washed by hand or machine with cold water on gentle cycle. AMAZING MATERIAL: We offer a more durable tapestry then our competitors. Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor use. Crease free, Curl free and Water Repellant. GREAT GIFT IDEA: Makes a great housewarming gift or birthday present. UNIQUE DESIGN: Designed by the Paper Blast Team.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com