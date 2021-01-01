Fangio Lighting Pair of 26.5 in. Paper Lantern Fold Resin Table Lamps in a Beige

2 luxury lamps without the luxury price. Fangio Lighting's #6234-2PK pair of 26.5 in. Resin Table Lamps in a Beige Finish is sure to instantly charm. Attention to detail can be found in the striking Paper Lantern Fold design inspired by the elegance of Chinese paper lamps. This item will add a subtle Transitional flare to your favorite space. The Beige finish is among the most desired in homes today. Each lamp includes a designer shade made in a decor friendly hue of Cream. Lights comes complete with easy to use 3-Way switches and each take 1 bulb with a maximum wattage of 100 (Not Included.) Lamp is UL and CSA Listed. Showcase your discerning tastes brilliantly with this item. The stylized pattern look possesses its own presence while illuminating your exquisite decorating tastes. If you enjoy the graceful lines of Transitional designs, this is the lamp set for you. Bring this collection home. You will be glad you did.