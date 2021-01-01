Pyle Pair 10” Flush Mount in-Wall in-Ceiling 2-Way Speaker System Spring Loaded Quick Connections Changeable Round/Square Grill Stereo Sound Polypropylene Cone Polymer Tweeter 300 Watts (PDIC16106)

SEAMLESS INTEGRATION - Perfect for existing home theater systems this Pyle 2-way in-ceiling or in-wall speaker system delivers incredible stereo sound to any room in your home from speakers you can barely see without using any floor or shelf space. EASY TO INSTALL - Includes a cut-out size template and quick connect spring-loaded speaker terminals for simple, easy, no hassle installation, in any room, delivering a full rich sound without cluttering floor space. CHANGEABLE GRILLS - Includes a pair of round & square stain resistant speaker grills for you to choose. Match existing flush mounted designs in your home or workplace for a clean look & achieve wide-range sound performance without compromise. FLUSH MOUNT DESIGN - Compact flush mount design for simple easy installation in-wall / in-ceiling , or pre-cut speaker openings, for in home use, office, professional, or custom audio applications on any flat surface. HIGH QUALITY - Pair of 10'' reinforced polypropylene cones with suspension cloth & 1/2'' High Compliance Polymer Tweeter. Enjoy a more consistent & enhanced sound field with full range stereo surround sound reproduction.