From prestige
Prestige Paints Interior Paint and Primer In One, 1-Gallon, Flat, Comparable Match of Benjamin Moore* Intrigue*
Advertisement
*Prestige Paints has created a comparable color based on color specifications of the original color using industry leading technology. *This Benjamin Moore paint color name is a trademark of Benjamin Moore. Prestige Paints is not associated or affiliated with Benjamin Moore in any way. Smooth Application ideal for living rooms, family rooms, media rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, kitchens and hallways 100% Acrylic latex paint for easy soap and water clean-up Low VOC: less than 5 g/l prior to tinting, Weight: 12.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Prestige Paints