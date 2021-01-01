Paintedhoney Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Double sided print100% Original designsComes with down alternative/blown and closedMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: PolyesterType of Bird Feathers: Color: Pink/WhiteShape: SquarePattern: Floral;GeometricPillow Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Style: Modern & ContemporaryHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayTheme: NatureContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Dry cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 2" D): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 2" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 2" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 2" D): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 2" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 2" D): 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 2" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 2" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W x 2" D): 2Assembly:Warranty: Size: 16" H x 16" W x 2" D