Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct panel profiles that rival the detail of a real wood door but will not rust or dent. The sweeping, skyward lines of the Ventata glass effortlessly convey motion while inviting light into any entrance. When paired together, this inspiring door and glass combination makes a stunning yet subtle addition to classic homes. Masonite Painted Peppercorn Insulating Core Ventata Full Lite Right Hand Inswing Single Prehung (Common: 36-in x 80-in; Actual: 37.5-in x 81.625-in)