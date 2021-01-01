Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct panel profiles that rival the detail of a real wood door but will not rust or dent. The intricate lines of the Naples glass add geometric beauty and visual interest to any entrance. When paired together, this captivating door and glass combination invite more light into the home while making an instant first impression. Masonite Painted Peppercorn Insulating Core Naples Half Lite Left Hand Inswing Single Prehung with Sidelites Common: 64-in x 80-in; Actual: 64.5-in