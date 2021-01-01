Mohawk Home Painted Garden Multi 8 ft. x 10 ft. Floral Area Rug, Orange & Yellow

Vibrant overdyed red, orange and yellow blossoms burst with contemporary color around the borders of Mohawk Homes Painted Garden Area Rug in Multicolor. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Color: Orange & Yellow.