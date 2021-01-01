Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct panel profiles that rival the detail of a real wood door but will not rust or dent. What's more, the ornate floral motifs of Panama glass accentuate classic architectural elements while offering moderate privacy protection. When paired together, this enduring door design and iconic glass elevate the curb appeal of any classic home. Masonite Painted Foxtail Insulating Core Panama Full Lite Left Hand Inswing Single Prehung (Common: 36-inx80-in; Actual: 37.5-in x 81.625-in) in Red