Painted Cone Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (MDS352-AGB/OW)

Designed by Mark D. Sikes for Hudson Valley Lighting, the Painted Cone Pendant blends the best elements of clean, minimalist designs with industrial flair. Bold statement hardware defines the look of this conical fixture, playing with contemporary contrasts to accentuate the overall look. The Steel shade and the aged brass hardware complement each other beautifully, lending an edgy element to this piece. Place it in any room, from the kitchen to the living area, and watch it transform the ambiance and make decor look its very best. This modern take on the class RLM shade is sure to delight for years to come. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Cone. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass