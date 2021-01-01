Paint Woman Red Streets - Print on Canvas

This cityscape acrylic painting is printed on artist-quality canvas using UV- and fade-resistant archival inks. Downtown in a charming city, a person with a red umbrella waits on a street corner outside of a sleepy cafe. With its patented warp-resistant construction and solid matboard backing, this 8'' tall x 12'' wide, USA-made wall art has tight corners designed to stay fresh and crisp over time. The washed red and beige color palette means it goes with a variety of color schemes and room designs. This painting print is available in multiple sizing options that all come with mounting hardware included. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1.25" D