Handy Art Paint Pump Dispenser, 1 Gallon, 10/Bundle (RPC900110-10)

Store and manage large quantities of paints in art and craft classes easily with the Handy Art Paint Pump Dispensers. Designed with a locking system, these pump dispensers allow an easy way of dispensing paints without creating a mess. Customized to fit one gallon bottles, they come handy for all art and craft applications..Locking system to minimize the possibility of leakages.Paint pump dispensers for art and craft classes.10 Dispenser Pumps.Dimensions: 2.9"W x 12.4"D.The 1 Gallon Handy Art Paint Pump Dispenser helps you in all your artistic endeavors by providing easy and mess-free access to paints stored in one gallon bottles.