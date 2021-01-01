Paint Brushes & Palette Set - 18 Pieces

Get an early start on your collection of artist tools with this Paint Brushes & Palette Set! This set of paint brushes each has a brightly-colored wood handle and a black metal cap. The brushes have white, synthetic filaments, and they clean easily with soap and water. Plus, the white plastic palette will be perfect for separating and mixing your paints. Grab this set and you'll always have the right brush for the right job! Set Contains: 1 - 1 1/2" Chip Brush 1 - 1/2" Wash Brush 1 - Size 8 Brush 1 - Size 12 Flat Brush 1 - Size 3 Round Brush 1 - Size 5 Round Brush 1 - Size 10 Round Brush 1 - Size 2/0 Brush 1 - Liner Brush 1 - Size 10/0 Spotter Brush 1 - 3/4" Filbert Brush 1 - 1/2" Filbert Brush 1 - 1/4" Filbert Brush 1 - 1/2" Angle Brush 1 - 1/4" Angle Brush 1 - 5/8" Angle Brush 1 - 4 Fan Brush 1 - Paint Palette