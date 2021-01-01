Pain in the Ass Clothing Apparel Pain in the Ass Fun Annoying Coworker Graphic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect for that special someone that is a pain in the ass. Maybe their name is Karen or Kyle and they love to annoy you. Also great for that punk teenager. Pain in the butt! This fun pun humor retirement design is a fun idea for your boss, wife, husband, mother in law, father in law, even for brother or sister. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only