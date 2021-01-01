Home Decorators Collection Paige Natural 2 ft. x 4 ft. Braided Oval Area Rug

Add the finishing touch to any floor with the Home Decorators Collection 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug. This braided rug has a classic style, which will complement your existing home design with a refined touch. It has a geometric motif, which achieves the perfect finishing touch for your room. Designed with beige elements, this oval rug will bring a subtle and natural touch to any decor. It is braided and has the same pattern on both sides. It has a 65% polypropylene construction, making it a durable option with impressive longevity.