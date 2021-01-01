Zinus Paige Compack 7" Metal Heavy Duty Bed Frame, Twin/Full/Queen

The 7-inch Compack® Heavy Duty Metal Bed Frame is uniquely designed to durably support your box spring and mattress. Made with strong and dependable steel, the center support bar and unique 9-leg construction ensure superior stability for any twin, full, or queen bed. Easily adjust the sizing by sliding and securing the horizontal bars into the correct position. Its recessed legs are thoughtfully designed to keep you from stubbing your toes when getting in and out of bed. And you can even secure your favorite standard-sized headboard to it with its attached brackets. The Compack® Bed Frame’s assembly is about as easy as they come, requiring only a few steps to complete. Plus, we give you all the tools and instructions needed to do it, along with a 5-year warranty for long-term peace of mind. With compatibility that suits just about any bed and an extremely versatile design, putting one in every bedroom will be a snap.