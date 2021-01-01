Pagoda Area Light by Focus Industries - Color: Iron - Finish: Iron - (AL-03-4T-10-H-WIR)

Add Asian design sensibility to a front walkway or garden with the Pagoda Area Light from Focus Industries. It features a tiered Pagoda reflector with a tall, clear lens on a low-profile stem to illuminate the ground around it. Mount it directly into the ground with a 9 inch ABS stake. Crafted of cast aluminum, this landscape lighting offers the perfect finishing touch to one's home exterior spaces. Focus Industries has been a leader in sophisticated landscape and architectural lighting since 1989. The California-based company offers a wide selection of outdoor light fixtures, landscape lighting and accessories in an extensive list of materials, finishes and voltage options to complete any outdoor setting. Color: Iron. Finish: Weathered Iron