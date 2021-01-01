Pads with Wrist SupportErgonomic Pad for Men WomenWrist Rest Pad for Laptop ComputersNon Slip Memory Foam pad Stitched EdgesHome Working Office.

Best Quality Guranteed. ENVIRONMENT-FRIENDLY MATERIAL: Our pad is made of natural rubber, breathable lycra fabric and soft memory foam. Those materials are all eco-friendly, non-toxic, no bad smell and safe to use ERGONOMIC DESIGN: This memory foam pad with wrist support is designed to integrate highly with wrist movements to maintain wrist comfort and normal circulation of the blood. It keeps your wrist in a neutral position, protects the wrist joint, reduces the wrist fatigue, pain and soreness caused by long-time usage.A must-have pad to avoid/reduce carpal tunnel syndrome(hand) NON-SLIP RUBBER BASE: With grooves textured on the back, this wrist rest ergonomic pad grips heavily without unwanted slipping. It can lay flat on the table/desk, stay in place firmly, wont moving around. Smooth surface of the pad allows the cursor to move freely, quickly and precisely SUIT FOR MOST COMPUTERS AND MOUSE: This soft cushioned wrist