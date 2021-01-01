Padron LED Pendant by Modern Forms (PD-92818-DW)

The Padron LED Pendant by Modern Forms is a damp-rated fixture suitable for interior living areas like entryways, kitchens and dining rooms. The Padron, made from both Aluminum and Wood, is formed into an icicle shape and when lit provides a soft, unobtrusive light to the immediate area. LED lamping is dimmable with dimmer sold separately and sports a 50,000 hour life. Fixture comes with thin, powered aircraft cables that can be easily personalized for desired length. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Cone. Finish: Dark Walnut