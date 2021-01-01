CWI Lighting Padma Downlight Linear Chandelier - Color: Brown - Size: 3 light

Rustic details and encompassing light define the Padma Downlight Linear Suspension by CWI Lighting. Designed with a combination of rustic style and coastal charm, this fixture is anchored to the ceiling by a circular canopy. Two slender chains attach to thick rope-wrapped stems that hold either end of an undulating frame in the same style. A set of conical metal shades are held along the frame, each containing incandescent bulbs with light that funnels downward over a dining space or kitchen island. Shape: Linear. Color: Brown. Finish: Black