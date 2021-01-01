OOK® Padded Professional Hangers are great for protecting walls. The padded back prevents scraping and scratches. These hooks will complete any at home or studio gallery with a professional look. These unique hooks hold up to 10lbs-100lbs. Each hook comes with blued steel nails that leave only a pin size hole in walls. Great for plaster and drywall. Choose the finish that best suits your needs. Includes bumbers for frames. This assortment includes: (4) 10lb white padded professional hangers, (3) 20lb white, (3) 30lb white padded professional hangers, (1) 50lb white padded professional hangers, (1) 100lb white padded professional hanger, (4) rubber bumpers. Hillman Padded Professional Hanger Assortment White 34 Piece 10lb-100lb 34Piece | 706927