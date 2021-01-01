The Eden Bath canoe sink with natural split exterior in Padang dark granite is an oval sink made from imported Padang dark granite. Inspiration creates unique pieces of art like the new stone canoe sinks from Eden Bath. The design for this sink was inspired by a vintage canoe. The sink has a polished interior and a rough chiseled exterior. The unique sloping lines and boat shape of the sink give it an aesthetic that works well in contemporary spaces as well as bathrooms where nature is the focus. This stone sink looks different from any angle due to the gradual slope of the top rim and the mix of the polished and rough textures. We recommend that you also purchase a drain with your stone sink in the same finish of your faucet. Eden Bath Padang Dark Granite Granite Vessel Oval Bathroom Sink (20.75-in x 15.25-in) in Black | EBS035PD-P