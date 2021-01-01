Pad Wrist Support Set Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad Bean Bag with Ergobeads Wrist Pain Relief for Easy Typing Office PC Laptop SkinFriendly Breathable Green

Best Quality Guranteed. ADJUSTABLE SOFT MATERIAL - This keyboard and pad is filled with hundreds of ergobeads sealed by a premium zipper in the wrist rest pillow, which ensure you to adjust thickness by yourself, no worry the discomfort caused by height, durable washable cotton fabric is breathable and skin-friendly, your skin can get cool touch even in hot days, a precious gift for your wrist ERGONOMIC DESIGN - Typing or using for a long time without keyboard and pad always make the wrist twisted up and get fatigue, even suffer from tunnel syndrome, a wrist pad can provide comfortable support to release pressure of wrist by keeping wrists in a neutral position, perfect for wrist pain relief and preventing carpal tunnel syndrome NON SLIP & FLEXIBLE This keyboard and pad is non-slip but not stiff, easy to carry up and can change shape as you wish, very flexible, the unique pillow design with soft green color will also