Pad with Wrist Rest and Keyboard Wrist Rest Set Ergonomic PU Leather and Memory Foam Support Easy Typing and Relieve Wrist Pain for Gaming Computer.

Best Quality Guranteed. PU Leather keyboard wrist rest pad & wrist support pad set. Optimal Size: Wrist pad size:10.0'x8.0'x0.98' (25cm x 20cm x 2.5cm), keyboard support pad size:17.5'x3.5'x0.98' (44cm x 9cm x 2.5cm), making this pad set suitable for both man/women, all kind of occasion home & office usage, like working, meeting, Industrial design, gaming or other. Ergonomic Design: A mat set designed with soft PU Leather fabric, super lightweight, comfortable and durable for your daily work or life. Provides a soothing sensation and relaxation while typing, release the accumulated tension, engineered to prevent injuries of the wrist or hand Our Keyboard Wrist Rest Desk Pad & Wrist Rest Anti-Slip Rubber Base: Applied anti-skid rubber on the bottom part to escape unwanted move, it will strongly grasp the desk so that you will never be disturbed by the accident move of your mouse Edges has been reinforced to preve