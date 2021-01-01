Creative Science Pad-Tough Dog Spray, 4-oz bottle

Help toughen your pup up for the great outdoors with this Creative Science Pad-Tough Dog Spray. This unique topical supplement is formulated to help cover and toughen your canine companion’s pads and elbows. It’s ideal for hunting dogs or working dogs, since it helps create a protective layer. It’s made using comfrey extract and aloe vera to promote healing and it dries quickly, so your buddy can get out there and do what he does best! Just liberally coat his pads and elbows before field trials, to create a protective barrier.