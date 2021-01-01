Pacroban Ultra Slim White 4K HDMI Cable (3ft - 2pack) - Available in 1.5, 3, 6, 10, 15, 17 Feet

Pacroban Super Slim HDMI Cables modernize your setup. These thin cables are easy to route and hide behind a TV set and everywhere else. It is 50% slimmer than a standard HDMI cable, allowing maximum flexibility and maneuverability. You save money, on cost-effective 2-pack HDMI cables. The cables are surely portable but it doesn't compromise any HDMI 2.0b feature such as 4K Ultra HD view, HDR10+ deep color, 18Gbps High Speed, YUV 4:4:4 Chroma Subsampling, etc. These details make a beautiful picture. Our PVC cable molding protects the cable from cuts and tears while maintaining the ultimate flexibility with 32 AWG. Clean, clear connection with fast data speeds thanks to 24K Gold-Plated Connector. Because gold is a noble metal, it is very conducive in terms of signal strength and speed, therefore it is the HDMI cable royalty. 10% of Pacorban's profit goes to charities such as UNICEF, Charity Water and UNHCR. We believe it isn't about getting, it's about sharing. Our philosophy: