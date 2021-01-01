Pacroban 8K HDMI 2.1 Braided Cable (3ft) Supports 48Gbps Ultra High Speed, 8K 5K 4K 1080p at 120Hz 60Hz, Dynamic HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, eARC

Pacroban HyperFast supports 10K, 8K 120Hz/60Hz/30Hz, 4K 144Hz/120Hz/60Hz/30Hz, 1440p, 1080p, 1080i, 720p resolutions for immersive viewing and smooth fast-action detail. CL3 Rated. In-Wall Safe Braid Cord. As you know braided cables last longer. Yes, it is less flexible than other Pacroban cables. 28AWG, double shielded. The Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable supports the 48G bandwidth for uncompressed 8K 60hz and/or 4K 120Hz feature support. The cable also features very low EMI emission. Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) allows the ideal latency setting to automatically be set allowing for smooth, lag-free and uninterrupted viewing and interactivity. eARC simplifies connectivity, provides greater ease of use, and supports the most advanced audio formats and highest audio quality. It ensures full compatibility between audio devices and upcoming HDMI 2.1 products. We made sure it is backwards compatible with earlier versions of the HDMI Specification and can be used with existing HDMI devices,