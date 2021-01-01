Westinghouse Packard 2-Light Amber Bronze Flush Mount

Add a casual touch to your home with the Westinghouse Packard 2-Light Flush Ceiling Fixture. This fixture's statement making drum shaped beige fabric shade with frosted glass panel filters soft light. Rich amber bronze finish adds casual sophistication. The flush design is perfect for a foyer, living room or bedroom. No matter where you place it, you will enjoy this light fixture's warm look. The flush mount fixture measures 8-1/4 in. x 13 in. (H x D). This Westinghouse indoor ceiling fixture is ETL/CETL listed for safety. It is backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Westinghouse is a global brand with a simple philosophy: make life easier for everyone who buys its products. Westinghouse products are designed for exceptional quality, reliability, and functionality. Product reference number 63416.